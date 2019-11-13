CMA Awards specials: ‘Live on the Red Carpet’ and ‘After Party’

Country music’s biggest night is here! The CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Our CMA coverage will include an online live special, “Live on the Red Carpet: An Early Look.” Viewers will get a sneak peek of the red carpet before the stars arrive and hear from some of their favorite artists before they head into the star-studded awards show.
The special will be followed by “Live on the Red Carpet.” The show will include interviews with fan favorites. We will also stream a live “After Party” special from backstage at the Bridgestone Arena. You never know who will stop by on the red carpet or backstage!
This year’s CMA Awards’ show will be hosted by Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. The organization previously said this year’s show will celebrate “legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.”
Here are the nominees (listed by ballot category order):
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
Producer: Greg Kurstin
Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Producers
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks
Desperate Man – Eric Church
Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora, Jr.
GIRL – Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“Beautiful Crazy”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
“GIRL”
Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country”
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy
“Rainbow”
Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila”
Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
Producers: Maren Morris, busbee
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
Producer: Garth Brooks
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
Director: Wes Edwards
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
Director: Dave Meyers
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
Director: Hannah Lux Davis
“Some Of It” – Eric Church
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen