Alexander Wilson Elementary School students adopt sea turtle, learn bubble butt syndrome learn bubble butt syndrome is no laughing matter

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Everyone loves sea turtles, especially the students at Alexander Wilson Elementary School in Haw River.

Each month they get to skype with the Sea Turtle Hospital in Marathon Florida.

This year the school has adopted a rescued sea turtle named Bubble Butt. As you can imagine, the students get a kick out of the turtle's name. According to the media coordinator Christine Quigley she had a little explaining to do.

"Yes, they love the name. I've had to do a little bit of preparing parents for when they come home and they start talking about our turtle," she said.

While the name, at first, sounded funny to the students, they quickly learned his condition was serious.

According to Quigley, "If a turtle has been hit by a boat, by a propeller, and they do contract the bubble butt syndrome, chances are it will die unless somebody like the turtle hospital, or it's been rescued. If they can't go underwater, they can't eat and they also can't hide from the predators."

That's just one of the things that the students have learned about the much-loved sea turtles.

Since the beginning of the school year, they've been hard at work doing research and exercises in the classroom, so when they do get to Skype, they can ask questions that help them learn more.

Alexander Wilson is a global learning school, so this fits in with what they are learning.

"Our schools are really trying right now to get children to understand that the world is bigger than them," said Quigley. "We want them to care about others. They love animals. Once they get to understand that they can help the animals, they are also helping each other."

