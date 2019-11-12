Some Triad school districts cancel after-school activities due to chance of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some Piedmont Triad school districts are canceling after-school activities or ending them early Tuesday as cold and rainy weather brings a chance of wintry weather.

So far, only Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Stokes County Schools have made announcements.

Stokes County Schools will end after-school activities at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

WS/FCS said all after-school events are canceled.

This includes athletic events, tutoring programs, rehearsals and any other school-related events.

After-school programs operated by different agencies, such as AlphaBest, Imprint and YMCA programs, will operate as scheduled unless those organizations indicate otherwise.

"Student, staff and parent safety is of upmost importance and we ask parents make arrangements now for any change this presents in your after school schedule," WS/FCS said in a news release.

The Tuesday evening WS/FCS Board of Education meeting will go on as scheduled.

