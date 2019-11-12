× Thomasville homeowners raise concerns about speeding after driver looses control, hits mailbox

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Home security surveillance video taken Monday night shows a driver spinning out of control before hitting a steel mailbox on Liberty Drive.

Neighbors heard the impact near Highway 109 but say the crash doesn’t surprise them. Homeowners say a dip in the nearby intersection is partially to blame.

“They just come through too fast here and when they hit the hump, your car nose dives into the bank into the asphalt,” said Randall Ramsey.

Magan Goodyear lives nearby and came outside to check on the driver before they drove away.

“(I’m) really disturbed because actually 10 minutes before he came through, there were three children actually out across the street playing in their yard,” Goodyear said. It kind of disturbs me because…our cars might be next.”

People living along Liberty Drive said Tuesday that traffic volume has increased throughout the years.

“It’s a shortcut from National Highway to 109. That’s the main problem,” Ramsey said. “And they’ve built Walmart and Sheetz and all that, and it’s really up the traffic on this road here.“

Thomasville police say they haven’t gotten any formal complaints about speeding on this section of Liberty Drive, but after seeing the surveillance video,

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

they’re considering upping their patrols and studying traffic.

“They could sit in my driveway…and write a number of tickets every day,“ Ramsey said.

The homeowners who shared the video say their mailbox has been hit at least 10 times since moving in about six years ago.