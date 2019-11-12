See the first ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ trailer featuring new design

When the first trailer for “Sonic the Hedgehog” launched on April 30, Internet backlash put pressure on director Jeff Fowler and Paramount Pictures to make some changes.

Now, the new design is here.

Gotta. Go. Fast! Check out the brand new trailer for #SonicMovie and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/Ro1bRyd07W — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

On Tuesday morning, the @SonicMovie twitter account shared the trailer which features Sonic the lightning-fast Sega character looking much more like his video game incarnation.

In addition, all other tweets were scrapped, including the previous trailer for the film with the earlier character design.

The movie is set for release on Feb. 14.