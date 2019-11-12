× Pair of turtles to be rehabilitated, moved to safe home after swastikas painted onto shells

RENTON, Wash. — A pair of turtles have a safe home in their future after they were found with swastikas painted onto their shells, according to the Renton Police Department in Washington.

Police learned of the painted turtles on Nov. 5 but were unable to find them.

On Friday, the pair of turtles were found at Gene Coulon Park, sparking a protest in the community calling for greater respect of wildlife, KCPQ reports.

“The turtles will be rehabilitated, their shells conditioned and they will be placed in a safe environment,” the police department said on Facebook.

Police said this species of turtle is not native to the lake.

This led officers to believe someone placed the turtles at this location, but police do not know who is responsible.