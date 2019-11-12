Unidentified human remains found as crews search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police found human remains in Alabama Tuesday during the search for a missing 5-year-old girl from Florida, according to Demopolis police.

Taylor Rose Williams disappeared in Jacksonville, Florida, but the search extended out to Demopolis, Alabama, where the remains were found in a wooded area.

Officers have not yet identified the body and have not confirmed whether or not the remains are related to this investigation.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recently announced that the mother of the 5-year-old girl is now a person of interest in the investigation.

During a news conference Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, who is not related to Taylor, said that the search expanded to Alabama.

Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has reportedly not spoken to investigators since Taylor went missing.

Officials urge anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months to call investigators.

Officials say they were talking to Brianna Williams “about some inconsistencies in her statement, and that’s when she chose to stop cooperating with us.”

“We need her to cooperate with his investigation to help us find her daughter,” the sheriff's office said.

Brianna Williams is a Navy petty officer, according to WJXT.

Taylor was registered for daycare on a military base recently, the sheriff said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said Taylor is believed to be in danger because of her age, the station reported.

The child was last seen in her home around midnight on Nov. 6, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. An unidentified person told police that when they woke up the child was not in her room and the back door was unlocked.

Williams stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair

“We remain hopeful that we’ll find Taylor,” the sheriff said. “We’re not going to stop in our efforts to locate her, and there’s not one scenario or theory that we’re not exploring.”