Man dies after crash on I-85 north in Guilford County

Posted 10:34 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, November 12, 2019

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man died after his car flipped and ignited on Interstate 85 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol

At about 11:10 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a wreck on I-85 north, near I-74, in Guilford County.

Troopers believe 48-year-old Michael Juwan Rochelle, of Greensboro, was driving in the far right lane of I-85 when he drove off the road to the right, hit a guardrail and flipped several times.

The car stopped when it hit an I-74 bridge pillar and caught fire.

Rochelle was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers say it’s unclear if there were any contributing factors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.