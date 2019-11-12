× Man dies after crash on I-85 north in Guilford County

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man died after his car flipped and ignited on Interstate 85 in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol

At about 11:10 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a wreck on I-85 north, near I-74, in Guilford County.

Troopers believe 48-year-old Michael Juwan Rochelle, of Greensboro, was driving in the far right lane of I-85 when he drove off the road to the right, hit a guardrail and flipped several times.

The car stopped when it hit an I-74 bridge pillar and caught fire.

Rochelle was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Troopers say it’s unclear if there were any contributing factors.