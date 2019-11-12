Local veteran continues his lifetime of service by fishing, giving away what he catches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Barry Chandler is heading out for a day at his favorite fishing hole.

"This is a wonderful lake," said Chandler, setting up to fish at Lake Lucas. "A hidden secret of Asheboro."

Chandler says it's all about getting away.

"It's relaxing and most of the time you are not going to meet a bad person, and most of the time they aren't talking about politics or crime," Chandler said. "They are talking about why fish are biting or not biting."

Of course, when it comes to Chandler, the fish are usually biting.

"They call me the fish whisperer," Chandler said. "I talk to the fish and they say I'm crazy."

Chandler, a retired Army veteran, says fishing also allows him to continue his lifetime of service.

He cleans and gives away most of everything he catches.

"I probably give away 500 pounds of fish and fixin's," he said.

But there are times when the fish just don't cooperate and that's OK.

"Fishing is about fishing, not catching," Chandler said.