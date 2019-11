Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Changing lives by strengthening a diverse, healthy and productive community for future generations. That's the core mission of the Piedmont's community foundations.

On Tuesday, the High Point Community Foundation completed an important part of that process.

At the 2019 grants luncheon, the foundation awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to 19 nonprofits in the High Point area.

This marked a 21-percent increase over last year.