× Guilford County Schools approves controversial revision to student discipline policy

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Tuesday night, the Guilford County Board of Education voted to pass a proposed revision to the current student discipline policy.

The revision passed in a 5-4 vote.

The revision adds an appeal process for short-term suspensions of 10 or fewer days.

Parents were divided on the issue, with some saying more lenient disciplinary policies could make schools more dangerous.

As of now, there is no official recourse for students with short-term suspensions if they believe this decision was wrongly handed down.

“Guilford County Schools believes every student should have a right to due process. This does not change the GCS Code of Conduct, and the consequences for student’s actions will remain the same. The proposed change simply affords greater due process to students who are suspended for 10 or fewer days,” said Dr. Wanda Legrand, GCS’s chief of student services, in a statement.

The appeals process would begin with the student’s principal, and if their decision is appealed, it would go to the principal’s supervisor. If the decision of the principal’s supervisor is appealed, the superintendent’s designee would be the final step. The designee would act on behalf of and with the delegated authority of the superintendent, according to the school system.