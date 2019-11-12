Grandmother, grandkids lose High Point home to fire days after moving in

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A grandmother and her grandkids in High Point lost their home in a fire.

The grandmother, Sonya, says their home on 1213 Camden Street burned down after they spent Monday moving their things in.

They picked up the keys on Friday.

The house and everything in it is a total loss.

She and her grandkids stayed at a relative’s house last night and were not home when the fire started.

They’ve been looking for a house since April and were previously in a homeless shelter.

Sonya works two jobs as a nurse and a caterer.

She just bought new catering supplies that were destroyed.

Most of her furniture and clothing were donated by a local church and are now gone as well.

Fire department officials say the home should have never passed inspection.

It failed the first time for a broken window then passed the second time. The housing authority inspected it. The fire started because an exhaust fan was removed above the stove and never replaced, so there were live uncapped wires. The house also had insulation that caught fire instantly. Officials with the Red Cross were at the scene after the house burned down.