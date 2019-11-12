Firefighter injured while battling fire at Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A firefighter was injured as crews battled a fire at a Winston-Salem hotel on Tuesday night, according to Batallion Chief Joe Ramsey.

The fire was reported at 7:42 p.m. at the Quality Inn, located at 531 Akron Drive.

Twenty-three people were evacuated from the hotel as crews battled the fire.

The fire was contained to a single room, which sustained significant damage.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

No one staying at the hotel was injured.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

