Firefighter injured while battling fire at Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A firefighter was injured as crews battled a fire at a Winston-Salem hotel on Tuesday night, according to Batallion Chief Joe Ramsey.
The fire was reported at 7:42 p.m. at the Quality Inn, located at 531 Akron Drive.
Twenty-three people were evacuated from the hotel as crews battled the fire.
The fire was contained to a single room, which sustained significant damage.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
No one staying at the hotel was injured.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
36.139472 -80.237822