× Child dies after choking on sandwich at day care, officials say

MESA, Ariz. — A 19-month-old boy died after choking on a sandwich at an Arizona day care, KNXV reports.

On Oct. 23, Symhir Penn reportedly died at an in-home day care called “Tiffany’s In Home Child Care.”

“I felt like my baby was so safe,” said Star Jones, Symhir’s mother. “I said, ‘I love you’ and he said ‘I love you too. I just wish I would’ve hugged him longer.”

Jones says Tiffany, who owns the day care, called her and told her Symhir had choked on a sandwich and help was coming.

“I just kept asking her, ‘is my baby okay? Is he okay?'” Jones said.

Jones says that she heard about Tiffany through a flyer on social media. The flyer stated that Tiffany was CPR certified.

“I didn’t know that she hadn’t had a CPR license until the paramedics and the detectives were questioning her. She told them she hadn’t had a license in years,” Jones said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.