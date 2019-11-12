$42,000 fine issued after Carowinds ride severs ride inspector’s hand

FORT MILL, S.C. — A ride at Carowinds reportedly severed an inspector’s hand at Carowinds earlier this year. Now, Cedar Fair, which owns the Carolina amusement park, may be forced to pay a $42,000 fine, WSOC reports.

On March 6, a Carowinds ride inspector was checking out the Windseeker ride when his hand was severed.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration recorded six “serious” violations and fined Cedar Fair $7,000 for each, adding up to the five-figure sum, in September, according to WSOC.

OSHA records reportedly show Carowinds is working to contest the fines.

“At Carowinds, nothing is more important than safety, as it is at the core of everything we do,” Carowinds told the station. “We take these citations seriously and are responding accordingly to OSHA.”

