‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect captured in Asheboro after 2 people found dead in Alamance County

Posted 10:14 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:25AM, November 12, 2019
Data pix.

Justin Lynn Ramirez

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators have capturted the man believed to be responsible for killing  two people in Alamance County, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two people shot to death on the 2000 block of Payne Road, which police say is located in Graham.

The sheriff's office identified Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, as a suspect. Deputies warned that Ramirez was "armed and dangerous."

Asheboro police apprehended the suspect after police learned he had a relative who lived in Asheboro. At about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police located the suspect and vehicle parked at a gas pump on Dixie Drive.

