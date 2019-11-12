‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 2 people found dead in Haw River area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead, and one man is wanted in their death, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two people shot to death on the 2000 block of Payne Road in Haw River.

The sheriff's office identified Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, as a suspect. He is now wanted.

Ramirez is described as a 6-foot-1 tall man weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies warn that Ramirez is "armed and dangerous."

The sheriff's office believes Ramirez may be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup with North Carolina plates YC7394. The truck is beige with a single brown stripe down the side.

"If seen, do not approach Mr. Ramirez," the sheriff's office reports.

Anyone who does see him is asked to call 911.