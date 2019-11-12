‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 2 people found dead in Haw River area

Posted 5:54 am, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:14AM, November 12, 2019
Data pix.

Justin Lynn Ramirez

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead, and one man is wanted in their death, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two people shot to death on the 2000 block of Payne Road in Haw River.

The sheriff's office identified Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, as a suspect. He is now wanted.

Ramirez is described as a 6-foot-1 tall man weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies warn that Ramirez is "armed and dangerous."

The sheriff's office believes Ramirez may be driving a stolen 1996 Dodge pickup with North Carolina plates YC7394. The truck is beige with a single brown stripe down the side.

"If seen, do not approach Mr. Ramirez," the sheriff's office reports.

Anyone who does see him is asked to call 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.