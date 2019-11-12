Archdale police investigating after report of infant choking, not breathing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE. N.C. – An anonymous tip and comments online first led FOX8 to a home in the 400 block of Lake Drive.

Neighbors in that area said they wanted to know why first responders went to a home on that street multiple times in the last few days.

“On Saturday, there were about six or seven police cars here in the afternoon,” said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. “They left probably about 2:30-3 p.m. and then at about 5:30 p.m. they all came back again. They were here yesterday too.”

The neighbor spoke with FOX8 because he’s concerned something bad may have happened at the house.

“Just the fact that there were that many police cars here two different times on Saturday and then they were all here again last night. That’s what makes me think it’s something very serious,” the unnamed neighbor said.

He and another neighbor FOX8 spoke with said police wouldn’t tell them why they were there.

“We are worried there might of been a murder or maybe drugs involved,” the unnamed neighbor said. “We should know as neighbors what’s going on. We don’t want to be in any crossfire if it were that.”

On Tuesday, the Archdale police department released a short statement. It is investigating after someone reported an infant was choking and not breathing on Saturday.

“That’s troublesome obviously,” the unnamed neighbor said. “I’ve seen them out and about. I’ve seen the gentleman cutting grass but that’s about it.”

The statement FOX8 received from police goes on to say that no names or further information are being provided.

Someone at the department said investigators were working on this case all weekend.

FOX8 will continue to press police for answers.

A reporter also went by the home, but no one answered the door.