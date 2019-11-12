2 people shot, killed in Alamance County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The two people shot and killed in Alamance County Monday night have been identified, according to Alamance County deputies.

Jerry Williamson and Steven Somers were reportedly shot to death. The sheriff's office identified Justin Lynn Ramirez, 31, as a suspect.

Ramirez has been charged with two counts of murder and larceny of a vehicle.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of two people shot to death on the 2000 block of Payne Road in Haw River.

Ramirez was caught by Asheboro police, according to a press release.

Deputies had warned that Ramirez was "armed and dangerous."

Asheboro police apprehended him after police learned he had a relative who lived in Asheboro.

At about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police located the suspect and vehicle parked at a gas pump on Dixie Drive.