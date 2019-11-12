× 1 arrested, 1 wanted after car was stolen at gunpoint, police led on pursuit in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen was arrested and a man is wanted after a car was stolen at gunpoint and police were led on a pursuit Monday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

On Monday, around 2 p.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Circle Drive after they were told an armed robbery had just happened.

The victim’s car was described as a burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima that was stolen at gunpoint.

Around 5 p.m., an officer saw the stolen Maxima in the area of RC Baldwin Avenue and Woodbury Street.

The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

Officers then pursued the car and when it stopped in the 1300 block of Furlough Avenue, the people inside got out and ran away on foot, the release says.

Officers chased and arrested the backseat passenger, Ardshad M. Tomlin, 19, of High Point.

The two other suspects were not found during a search of the area, but the pursuing officers were able to identify the driver as Jamez A. Jones, 22, of High Point.

Tomlin was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.

He is in the Guilford County Jail under a $1,500 secured bond.

Warrants for arrest were obtained for Jones charges of robbery, felony flee to elude arrest, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct a police officer.