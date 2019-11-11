× Woman arrested, charged in death of baby daughter, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A mother in Arkansas was charged with negligent homicide after her baby died in August, police say, KATV reports.

On Aug. 17, Summer Kazzee, 22, told police that put her eight-month-old twins for a nap and when her daughter refused to lay down, Kazzee put her in a car seat that was sitting on the floor.

Kazzee walked out of the room after strapping her baby in.

When she came back to check on her 8-month-old, the baby had the top buckle in her throat and was unresponsive.

Kazzee told police she took the baby out of the car seat, went outside and called for help.

The baby was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Kazzee is in jail on a $5,000 bond.

She has a court date set for Nov. 18.