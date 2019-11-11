× Western Guilford High School student injured during explosion in chemistry class home from hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Western Guilford High School student who was injured during an explosion in her chemistry class is home from the hospital, her family says.

Aimee Green, 16, a junior at the high school, was discharged from the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center burn clinic Monday afternoon.

Her family says she is still in pain and will recover from her burns at home.

She will have continual followup appointments with a plastic surgeon in the burn clinic in the coming weeks.

At this point, her family says it is too early to tell whether or not she will have permanent scars or will need further treatment on the deeper burns on and around her face and hand.

Her family says they are thankful for the support and prayers from the community, friends and family over the last week.

Aimee was injured Wednesday when an experiment involving ethanol, alcohol and salt led to an explosion, said Aimee’s mom, Alicia Coverston Green.

Another student was injured but not as badly, officials with the school district said.

A licensed chemistry teacher was reportedly leading the experiment and is now suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The teacher has been with the school since 1999.

The school district is looking to see if the safety protocols that are in place were followed.