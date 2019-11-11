Triad keeping eyes to the skies ahead of possible rain Tuesday afternoon, below freezing temperatures at night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A high chance of rain and below-freezing temperatures Tuesday night has cities in the Piedmont keeping their eyes to the sky.

Tuesday morning, the temperature will begin in the upper 40s before dropping below 40 by the afternoon.

There's a 90% chance of rain heading in during the day before Tuesday night when temperatures may fall to about 20 degrees. The keyword, however, is "before."

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said, "I suspect roads will dry out nicely by the time temperatures drop below freezing."

The City of Greensboro and the City of High Point said Monday night that crews are not actively preparing for any wintery weather but both cities will continue to monitor the forecast.

The City of Winston-Salem said crews spent the last several months preparing for whatever these colder months may bring.

"For the past several months we have been prepping plows, spreaders and other equipment that is used in snow and ice removal," said Keith Huff, of Winston-SalemTraffic Field Operations. "In addition, this year we’re using new routes to be more efficient. The drivers have been learning the new routes for the last couple of weeks. Other than the route change, we have the same priority schedule where primary roads and critical facilities will be done first, then secondary roads and after these are clear then we move to residential streets."

Davidson County hasn't made any decisions yet, but officials said the county may put additional salt spreaders on trucks in case any slick spots appear Tuesday night.