× Puppy dies after found sick, then abandoned in Walmart bathroom in Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A puppy died after it was found and then abandoned in a Walmart bathroom, according to a report from the Wilkesboro Police Department.

On Friday, police learned that a Walmart employee had found a small puppy, possibly a collie, in the men’s bathroom at the store on Congo Road.

A customer brought it to the employee’s attention after discovering the dog. The employee found it behind a trash can in the bathroom.

Hoping to save it, another employee brought the puppy to an animal hospital to be treated for starvation, malnourishment and worms, but the dog later died at her home.

Reviewing surveillance video, a Walmart employee pointed out a man who walked into the store in a bulky jacket with a bulge and went directly into the bathroom. When he came out, the bulge was gone.

A parking lot surveillance camera captured video of the man appearing to adjust something in his jacket before heading into the store.

Officers were able to track down the man in the video. Police say he initially said that he never left a dog at a Walmart, but then asked if someone would get in trouble for finding a puppy behind Big Lots and trying to help it.

The man reportedly confessed and said he tried to feed the puppy milk and bread, but it wouldn’t open its mouth to eat.

He said he didn’t know what else to do, so he brought it to the Walmart, hoping someone could save it.

The Magistrate’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office decided no charges would be filed.