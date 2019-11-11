Police searching for boys allegedly taken by father who is a sex offender

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two brothers who have not been seen in a month after they were taken by their father who is reportedly a non-registered sex offender.

3-year-old Maverick Ransom and his 4-year-old brother, Orion Ransom, were last seen Oct. 8 with their father, Clarence Michael Ransom, 52, when he picked them up from a daycare center.

A nationwide warrant is now in effect.

Police say Clarence is a non-registered sex offender who goes by the name Michael Ransom.

He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds.

He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.

His last known address is an apartment at 2250 E. Missouri Ave. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Maverick and Orion are both about 3-feet-6-inches tall and they each weigh around 30 pounds.

The nationwide warrant issued for Clarence’s arrest charges him with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, is asked to call police immediately at (575) 526-0795.

