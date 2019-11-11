Video shows plane from Greensboro sliding off icy runway while landing in Chicago

Posted 10:32 am, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, November 11, 2019

CHICAGO — A flight from Piedmont Triad International Airport had a scary end as the plane slid off of a runway in Chicago, according to WGN.

At about 9 a.m. EST, American Eagle flight 4125 from Greensboro was landing at O’Hare International Airport when icy conditions caused the plane to slide off the runway.

None of the 38 passengers or three crew members were hurt. They all were able to get off the plane and to the terminal safely.

The snowy conditions prompted the Chicago airport to cancel more than 180 flights due to snow.

