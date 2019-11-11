Meet Mama Duke, FOX8’s Pet of the Week

Mama Duke is our FOX8 Pet of the Week and she is a gentle giant who gets along great with other dogs.  If you would like to give her a loving home, please contact the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805 .

