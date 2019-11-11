× Man arrested for sex abuse after dragging woman into bathroom, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man in Iowa was arrested on suspicion of sex abuse and kidnapping after he dragged a woman into a bathroom, police say, KCCI reports.

James Arthur Edwards, 30, was with the woman and another group of people socializing in an apartment.

When Edwards asked the woman if she wanted to go somewhere else, she declined.

After she went back to her apartment, Edwards knocked on her door, police say. She reportedly assumed one of her friends was knocking.

Edwards grabbed her when she opened the door and dragged her back to the apartment they were previously in.

Police say he then tried to sexually assault her in the bathroom.

The woman told police she convinced Edwards to let her go so she could get some items from her apartment.

She called police when she was back at her apartment.

“It was certainly quick thinking on her part,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines police. “She was able to come up with a plan to get herself away from him and place a phone call to police.”

Edwards was arrested on second-degree sex abuse and first-degree kidnapping.

He is being held in jail without bail.