‘I about fell over’: Greensboro veteran wins Cash 5 jackpot worth more than $270,000

Posted 8:43 am, November 11, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One Greensboro veteran will be enjoying his Veterans Day after winning more than $270,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Thursday, 70-year-old Army veteran Ernest Dodson stopped at Sons of Nie on Summit Avenue in Greensboro and bought a Cash 5 ticket for that night.

It wasn’t until Friday morning that he realized his luck.

“I about fell over,” Dodson said. “I saw that I got one, two, and then all of the numbers. I couldn’t believe it.”

That same day he rushed to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $195,757 after taxes.

“I’m tickled to death that I can be debt-free,” Dodson said. “I’m going to pay off my car and my house. I’m also going to get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.