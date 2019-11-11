Deputies looking for Marine deserter who may be in NC after fatal shooting

HARDY, Va. — Deputies are looking for a Marine deserter who has been named as a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in Virginia Saturday, according to a Craven County Sheriff’s Office post.

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is possibly in the Craven County area and his last known address is in New Bern.

Deputies say he is “considered armed and dangerous.”

He is believed to be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car with an NC license plate that reads EHP-4877.

Deputies say anyone who sees him should act with “extreme caution.”

If the suspect is seen call 911 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 633-2357.

