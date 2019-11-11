Child hit by car in Thomasville, airlifted to hospital identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The boy who highway patrol says was hit by a car in Thomasville and airlifted to the hospital Sunday has been identified.

Rodney Trivette, 13, was hit near the Wayside Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church, according to church officials and Frances Roberts, who's known Rodney for 10 years.

Rodney was hit around 6 p.m. at 3035 Upper Lake Road near the Pilot community.

He was reportedly rollerblading on the side of the road with a friend who was on a bike.

Neither had a helmet on.

Roberts lives next door to Rodney's family and says she considers him a grandchild.

She says she talked to Rodney's parents and they said he was taken off the ventilator today and is breathing on his own but still unconscious.

She tells FOX8 Rodney has a broken leg and a serious head injury.

Witnesses tell FOX8 a youth pastor came out and prayed over Rodney.