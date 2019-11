Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was hurt in a crash in Guilford County.

Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at I-74.

Looking at the crash, a car at the scene appears to have flipped over several times.

Someone in the car was taken away in an ambulance.

Guil-Rand Fire, Guilford County EMS and Highway Patrol are all on the scene.

The exit ramp from I-85 north to I-74 north is closed.