3 teens arrested, facing attempted murder charges after man shot, police led on pursuit, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teens were arrested Monday after a man was shot and police were led on a pursuit, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Ishman J. Archie, 18, of High Point, Niala D. Leach, 17, of Thomasville, and Jiquan V. Quick, 17, of Lexington, are in the Guilford County jail and each is under a $500,000 bond.

Officers say early evidence indicates that a 28-year-old man went to High Point Regional Hospital after being shot in the upper back by at least one of the three suspects when they fired five times into a sedan the man was in.

After the shooting, police say the three suspects fled from the intersection of Brentwood Street and Garrison Street.

The man is reportedly facing non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators don’t know the exact cause of the shooting but believe it was not a random act of violence.

On Monday, around 10:20 a.m. officers were in the area of East Green Drive and Brentwood Street when they heard several shots fired in the area.

The officers then saw a burgundy Nissan sedan speeding away.

Officers say they tried to perform a traffic stop and began to pursue the car when it wouldn’t stop.

During the pursuit, the suspects in the car threw pieces of evidence out of the vehicle including, but not limited to, a gun used in the shooting as well as narcotics, the release says.

One of the suspects in the car used their phone to record and broadcast the chase.

An officer was able to deploy “stop sticks” and deflate two tires on the car, however, the car still continued to flee.

The car finally came to a stop at the intersection of Boyce Avenue and Barlow Street.

Archie, who was identified as the driver, tried to run away on foot but was caught by an officer after a brief foot chase, the release says.

The front seat passenger, Leach, and the backseat passenger, Quick, were arrested without incident.

Archie, Leach and Quick are facing the following charges:

Attempted murder

Felony flee to elude arrest

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Archie is also charged with driving while license revoked and Quick is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits.