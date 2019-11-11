2 employees fired from Cook Out in NC after cashier allegedly refuses to serve police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROXBORO, N.C. — Two employees of a North Carolina Cook Out are out of the job after a cashier refused to take a police officer's order, according to WTVD.

Last week, army veteran and police officer Kenneth Horton walked into a Cook Out in Roxboro, but when he went to order, a cashier reportedly refused to take his order, Police Chief David Hess said.

The manager told the station she was in the back of the restaurant when the incident happened. She said the cashier asked another worker to take the officer's order.

"I just wish they would have asked me to come up front to take their order," the manager told WTVD.

The cashier was fired, and the manager was also fired by the district manager.

"He told me that I should have went outside and got the officer's attention and offer to take his order," the manager said.

She, however, says that she did not feel safe doing so as she did not know specifics of what happened.

Hess said the police department did not ask for Cook Out corporate to fire anyone. It was a decision made by the company.

"We're saddened that an employee denied service to a police officer," he told WTVD. "We promote unity. Unfortunately, it's all because of a small action that could have been avoided."