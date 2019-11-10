Victim shot in arm in Greensboro, taken to hospital, police say

Posted 11:23 am, November 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was shot in the arm in Greensboro Sunday morning, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, police responded tot he 3500 block of Farmington Drive in reference to shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers say a victim was found.

The victim had been shot in the arm, the release says.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

No suspect information is known right now.

The investigation is ongoing.

