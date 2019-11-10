× Silver alert issued for Winston-Salem teen, infant daughter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing teen and her 2-month-old daughter.

Aalia Jazzlin Casiano, 16, was last seen in Saturday Winston-Salem with her infant daughter, Ava Marie Drakeford.

Casiano is around five foot, one inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white fuzzy hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information about Aalia Jazzlin Casiano should call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.