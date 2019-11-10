× Santa Claus answers every letter sent to this address with personalized reply

This may be the busiest time of year for Santa Claus, but he’ll still take time out of his work schedule to answer every letter he gets at the Santa Claus Museum and Village.

If you’ve been good, you can tell Santa what toys you’d like. Or, if you’ve been bad, you can plead your case and try to convince the jolly old man why you shouldn’t get a lump of coal this year.

Santa’s helpers at the Santa Claus Museum and Village will see to it that every letter sent their way gets a personalized reply.

Every letter received by Dec. 20 will receive a reply from the big guy.

Also, don’t forget the return address. Santa’s helpers have trouble getting back to you without one.

The postage is the only cost to send Santa a letter. Everything else is free.

To make sure Santa gets your letter, send it to the following address:

P.O. Box 1 Santa Claus, IN 47579