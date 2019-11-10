× Person recovering after being shot in arm

GREENSBORO — One person is recovering after they were shot in the arm early on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Farmington Dr. around 4:25 a.m., after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

The release states that the victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS. GPD Watch Operations confirm that the injury is not life threatening.

Investigators are treating the case as an aggravated assault. The press release states that suspect information is still unknown.