Man hit by vehicle in Greensboro hit-and-run, breaks back, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man broke his back when he was hurt in a hit-and-run in Greensboro Saturday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Dennis Levi Carter, 51, was laying in the middle of the right-hand turn lane on East Wendover Avenue when he was found by an officer, a report states.

The officer says he was suffering from head trauma and was unable to speak at the time.

He was taken to Moses Cone and treated for a head injury and broken back, police say.

He is reportedly in stable condition and facing non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was found less than a mile from where he lives.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

All eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue at Lindsay Street were diverted onto Westside Drive but are now reopen.