NC woman sexually assaulted by stranger who hid in the closet of her apartment, police say

GARNER, N.C. — A woman in Garner reported to police that a man hiding in her closet sexually assaulted her Thursday night, WNCN reports.

The 27-year-old woman told investigators that she was confronted and then sexually assaulted around 10:30 p.m. by an unknown male when she walked into her first-floor apartment.

Police say the woman was hurt in the assault and treated for her injuries.

To try and find suspect information Friday morning and determine if anyone living there say anything suspicious, investigators canvassed the apartment complex.

The only suspect information police say they have right now is that the suspect is a male between 5 foot 10 and 6 feet tall.

The investigation is ongoing.