‘I’ve lived a good life’: SC veteran of two wars celebrates 100th birthday

SHARON, S.C. — A South Carolina veteran of two wars is celebrating his 100th birthday, WCNC reports.

Lieutenant Colonel Martin B. Roller was born on November 9, 1919, in Missouri and says he’s lived a good life.

He joined the Army when he was 21 just two months before Pearl Harbor was attacked and he served in both World War II and the Korean War.

Roller retired honorably from the military on his 60th birthday in 1979.

“I’m happy to have come through both of them, and I hope I never have to see another one in my lifetime or any time,” Roller said.

He says he hopes, if the time comes, people will feel compelled to serve their country.

Currently, he lives with his wife, Mary Jean Rich-Roller, in South Carolina.

After the army, Roller ran a grocery until 1984 before he completely retired.

“I’ve lived a good life,” Roller said. “I can’t kick on anything that’s happened to me so far. I have a wonderful family, and here I am, enjoying life and hoping to get a little bit more.”

On Saturday, friends and family gathered to celebrate Roller while he sat on his back porch with a red, white and blue patriotic blanket draped over his shoulders.

“We had to do something to celebrate with him. My girls just went overboard and love to do everything for him. We’re just enjoying the day and celebrating with him for 100 years of good living,” Rich-Roller said.

She says that her husband is still “American-ized” and loyal to the U.S. so many years after leaving the Army.

“He’s crazy about it,” Rich-Roller said. “That’s how he lives.”