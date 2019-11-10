Florida man attacked by alligator, airlifted to hospital, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A man was airlifted to a hospital after an alligator attack at a nature reserve in south Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation CommissionWPEC reports.

The FWC released a statement saying they received reports of an alligator attack around 10 a.m. on Saturday at the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area in Loxahatchee.

Martin County fire rescue crews reportedly found James Bryce, 46, after an hour-long search Saturday morning.

The reserve is used for hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, cycling and horseback riding.

An alligator bit Bryce on his right leg when he was hunting on the reserve with his wife, the FWC says.

He is not facing life threatening injuries.

"Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida," an FWC spokesperson said in a statement. "Alligators are a conservation success story... They help keep aquatic animal populations in balance and keep water holes open for other fish and wildlife."

One local hunter said such an attack is not surprising.

"You don't like it, but you know things are going to happen every now and then just like you're swimming out here in the lakes and stuff or crossing a pond or a ditch, and there's a gator in there, and you get bit," a local hunter said.