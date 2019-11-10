× Drunk driver kills 2 children, grandfather in Florida, troopers say

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida community is mourning the loss of two girls and their grandfather after they were killed by a drunk driver in a crash Thursday afternoon, troopers say, FOX35 reports.

Stephen Lynn, 48, didn’t stop at a red light and hit a car driven by Emilio Nunez, 71, troopers say.

Nunez and both of his granddaughters, Neveah, 9, and Katalaya, 7, were reportedly killed in the crash.

They were driving home from Belleview-Santos Elementary School where the girls went to school.

A sign was set up in front of the elementary school the girls attended to honor them.

A crisis team was also on campus Friday to help students cope with the loss of the girls, a school district spokesperson says.

“This is a very rural school. I think a lot of times rural schools are closer-knit than perhaps urban schools might be,” said Kevin Christian, a school official. “And so this school is hurting together and they’ll heal together.”

Lynn had been charged with driving with a suspended license at least three other times and has been arrested six times in Marion County, Florida since 1997.

He was in jail on Friday.