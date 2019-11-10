× Deputies help veteran with disability who was walking 100 miles to doctor’s appointment

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. –About a week before Veteran’s Day, deputies in Alabama helped a veteran with a disability get to a doctor’s appointment, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office post.

On Wednesday, a deputy saw Gerald Baldwin walking down the road with an oxygen tank.

The deputy learned he had a disability and was trying to walk to his doctor’s appointment from the Jasper area to a town 100 miles away called Huntsville.

Baldwin said his car was out of commission, but he couldn’t miss his doctor’s appointment. With no way to get there, he started walking.

From that point, three deputies in three different counties teamed up to safely get the Gulf War veteran to his appointment.

After an overnight stay, Baldwin was escorted back home safely.

The story spread quickly on social media and was able to reach Baldwin’s son, Lance. The two reportedly haven’t spoken in several years.

In an interview with WAFF, Lance says he is going to reconnect with his father.

“He’s a tough old man…He’s always been my superman,” Lance said.