Cold front bringing freezing temperatures to Piedmont-Triad, chance of snow flurries

The time is officially here to break out your hats, gloves and warmest coats because a cold front is coming our way this week.

Arctic air will arrive in the Piedmont-Triad Tuesday, according to FOX8's Charles Ewing.

Tuesday morning isn't going to be so bad, but it will be cold and rainy with temperatures in the middle 40s.

But instead of the temperature warming up during the day, a strong cold wind is going to blow in.

As the temperature falls, there is a chance a few wet snowflakes could mix in with the rain.

At this time the flurries should be light and travel troubles are not expected.

"We're going to have an even colder day Wednesday than what we've seen," said Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist.