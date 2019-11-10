Child hit by car in Thomasville, airlifted to hospital, highway patrol says

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A child was hit by a car in Thomasville and airlifted to the hospital Sunday, according to highway patrol.
The 13-year-old boy was hit around 6:00 p.m. at 3035 Upper Lake Road near the Pilot community.
He was reportedly rollerblading on the side of the road with a friend who was on a bike.
Neither had a helmet on.
Witnesses tell FOX8 a pastor with the Wayside Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church came out and prayed over the boy.
His condition is unknown at this time.
35.856421 -80.133163