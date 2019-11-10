Child hit by car in Thomasville, airlifted to hospital, highway patrol says

Posted 7:56 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, November 10, 2019
THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A child was hit by a car in Thomasville and airlifted to the hospital Sunday, according to highway patrol.

The 13-year-old boy was hit around 6:00 p.m. at 3035 Upper Lake Road near the Pilot community.

He was reportedly rollerblading on the side of the road with a  friend who was on a bike.

Neither had a helmet on.

Witnesses tell FOX8 a pastor with the Wayside Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church came out and prayed over the boy.

His condition is unknown at this time.

