Carolina Panthers fall to the Green Bay Packers; now 5-4 on the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. –The Carolina Panthers lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-16 Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Panthers are now 5-4 on the season.

The next game is against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Cam Newton was reportedly moved to injured reserve last week.

Newton hasn’t played since he aggravated his Lisfranc injury when the Panthers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 2.

Two foot specialists said that Newton should continue his healing program prescribed by Panthers medical staff and “it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”