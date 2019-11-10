2 people die after speeding Porsche crashes into second story of building

Posted 4:10 pm, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, November 10, 2019
Data pix.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Two people in New Jersey were killed when a car slammed into the second floor of a building Sunday, police say.

Police in Toms River say the crash happened when a red Porsche lost control at a high speed.

The car then hit a center median and went airborne across lanes of traffic and into a commercial building.

The identities of the two victims have not been released.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

Ocean County prosecutors are now joining police in the investigation.

 

