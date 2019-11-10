2 arrested, accused of murder after police find body of missing Atlanta student

ATLANTA — Two people are accused of murder in the death of a Clark Atlanta University student, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordyn Jones was arrested Friday and Barron Brantley was arrested Saturday.

The couple are 21 years old as is the alleged victim, Alexis Crawford.

Crawford vanished from her off-campus apartment on Oct. 27 and was found dead of strangling in a park Friday.

Police say Jones is the victim’s roommate and friend, while Brantley is Jones’ boyfriend.

Crawford filed a police report describing unwanted kissing and touching from Brantley days before she went missing, police say.

Brantley has not been charged in that alleged incident.