× 14-year-old arrested after Army veteran found dead, tied to bed inside home

PHILADELPHIA — A teenage girl was arrested after an Army veteran was found tied up and dead in a Philadelphia home Tuesday, WPVI reports.

Al Chernoff was found dead by police around 3 a.m. with slashes on his chest and a large head wound.

He was reportedly attacked and hit by a 2 x 4 board with nails in it. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police released a surveillance video that shows a 14-year-old suspect wearing a black jacket, long sleeve shirt, red sweatpants and white shoes as she walks around in Chernoff’s home.

The girl was advised to turn herself in to authorities with her attorneys and parents, according to Christine Coulter, the acting Philadelphia police commissioner.

She was arrested Thursday and has not been formally charged, officials say.

Chernoff’s friends say he worked at the Philadelphia International Airport and was an Army veteran.

In his time away from work, Chernoff spent time caring for cats in need.

“Al was amazing. Anything you needed, he would do. He was known for building shelters for all the feral stray cats in the city. He was a good man,” said Angelo Ruffo, one of Chernoff’s friends.